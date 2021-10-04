Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $103.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.