Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post $21.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $21.77 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

CHMG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,274. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $165,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.