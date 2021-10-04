Christopher Thomas Whitford Sells 200 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $15,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SAFT opened at $80.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

