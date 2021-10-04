CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 140.0% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

