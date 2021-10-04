CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.95.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.00. 216,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,571. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.23. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$37.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

