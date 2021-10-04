CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 1,310 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 256.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 61.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,690,000 after buying an additional 397,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $157,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $303.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion and a PE ratio of -99.58. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

