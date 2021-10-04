CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.32. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $131.32 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

