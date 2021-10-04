CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $63.18 on Monday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Freedom Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.