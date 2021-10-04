CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $130.42 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average is $130.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.