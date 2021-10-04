Citigroup Inc. Acquires 19,653 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 116.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

