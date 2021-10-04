Citigroup Inc. Buys 20,711 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 180.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $65.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

