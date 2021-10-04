Citigroup Inc. Invests $2 Million in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 327,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Separately, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $2,687,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

ALTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.04 million, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $298.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

