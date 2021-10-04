Citigroup Inc. Sells 33,754 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,754 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,070,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Roth Capital cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

