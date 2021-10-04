Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 254,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CGNT stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.