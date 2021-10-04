Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

