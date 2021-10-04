Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $73.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $84.13 and last traded at $83.96, with a volume of 3347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.57.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

