Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

CRZBY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. 10,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,436. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

