Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.17 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.