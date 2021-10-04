Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMI opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several research firms have commented on OMI. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

