Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.31 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 542.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

