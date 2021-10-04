Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $32,852,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $165.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

