Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,315 shares of company stock worth $7,045,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $127.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 304.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

