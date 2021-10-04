Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 795 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $208,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $332,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

