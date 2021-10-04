Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. AlphaValue raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

CODYY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

