Comparing Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, indicating that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 4.86, indicating that its stock price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aiadvertising and Kallo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.66 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aiadvertising and Kallo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% Kallo N/A N/A -700,599.88%

About Aiadvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Kallo

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.