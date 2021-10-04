Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $66.34 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

