Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $182.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $2,698,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $11,781,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $4,923,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.