Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.25 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

