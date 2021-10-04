Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAM opened at $17.44 on Monday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $968.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

