Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 210.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 211.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,913. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

