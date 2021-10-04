Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of PCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

