Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 104,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $418,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AFI opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

