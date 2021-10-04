Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $205,000 in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

FRAF stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 28.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.