CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $975.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 153,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

