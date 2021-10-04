Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $213.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist from $240.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.87.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,989. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

