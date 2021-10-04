Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $213.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist from $240.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.87.
Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,989. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.80.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
