Content Neutrality Network Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.01 million and $21,387.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

