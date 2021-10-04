Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTTAY. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTTAY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

