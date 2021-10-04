Contrasting 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 5N Plus and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00 SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00

5N Plus currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.21%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 1.53% 3.94% 2.09% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5N Plus and SJM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $177.19 million 1.05 $2.19 million N/A N/A SJM $967.83 million 4.01 -$389.91 million N/A N/A

5N Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SJM.

Summary

5N Plus beats SJM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

