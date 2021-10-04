Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $272.71 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.72 or 0.00019670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $272.71 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00098338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,181.88 or 0.99523574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.64 or 0.06774215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

