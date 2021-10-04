Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 523,933 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 523,933 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up approximately 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $176,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

PGR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.28. 74,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.