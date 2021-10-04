Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 76,607 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the period. FirstCash comprises 2.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 8.01% of FirstCash worth $247,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.61. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

