Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $116,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.09. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

