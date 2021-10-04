Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $51,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.21. 581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

