Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,224 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.06% of Unilever worth $99,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Unilever by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 147,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 116,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,535. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

