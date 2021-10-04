Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480,927 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.54% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $147,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 377.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.97. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

