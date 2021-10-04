Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 21,410 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,410 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $69,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.09. 123,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

