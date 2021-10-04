Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,730,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $88.62 on Monday, reaching $2,642.24. 57,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,784.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,495.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

