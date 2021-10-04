Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 102 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,193. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

