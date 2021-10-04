Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $87.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,641.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,534.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

