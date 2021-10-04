Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,316. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $12.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,431. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

